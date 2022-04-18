Short Interest in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Drops By 31.4%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 9,640,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.94. 13,757,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,402,776. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

BTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.