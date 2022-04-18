Short Interest in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Declines By 26.9%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRBR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

BRBR stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,172. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $925.53 million, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $109,841,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,517,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,208,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,484,000 after purchasing an additional 842,747 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,240,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 406,148 shares during the period.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

