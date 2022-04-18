Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Increases By 51.9%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,283. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $15.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter worth $12,699,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $11,513,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,277,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,225,000 after purchasing an additional 284,364 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,906,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,326,000 after purchasing an additional 259,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 155.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 283,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 172,436 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

