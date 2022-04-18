Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Increases By 51.9%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,283. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $15.95.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
