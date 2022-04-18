Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Increases By 38.2%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 38.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 767,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 213,990 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,663,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,504,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 88,165 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 65,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,481. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

