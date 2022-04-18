Short Interest in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Drops By 26.6%

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,700 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 684,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.83. The company had a trading volume of 220,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,749. CGI has a 52 week low of $77.25 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.02.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

