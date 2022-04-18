Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Expands By 57.6%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deutsche Börse from €184.00 ($200.00) to €185.00 ($201.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($163.04) to €156.00 ($169.57) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($189.78) to €171.20 ($186.09) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.03.

DBOEY stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

