Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Expands By 57.6%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several research firms have weighed in on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deutsche Börse from €184.00 ($200.00) to €185.00 ($201.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($163.04) to €156.00 ($169.57) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($189.78) to €171.20 ($186.09) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.03.
DBOEY stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97.
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
