Short Interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Declines By 29.9%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

FinVolution Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.61. 279,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,628. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FINV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FinVolution Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.