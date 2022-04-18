Short Interest in Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Drops By 30.6%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FCMGF remained flat at $$11.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $12.50.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

