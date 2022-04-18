Short Interest in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Expands By 41.4%

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,400 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the March 15th total of 243,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 566,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRLN. Redburn Partners raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

Shares of FRLN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,314. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $15.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). On average, equities analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

