Short Interest in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Expands By 59.8%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,500 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the March 15th total of 200,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 12,300 shares of company stock worth $238,581 over the last ninety days. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $496,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 25.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 467.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ GLSI opened at $17.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.98. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $48.96.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.