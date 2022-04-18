Short Interest in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Declines By 34.2%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,046,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Guardforce AI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.79. 61,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,941,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Guardforce AI has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions comprising cash deposit management and express cash services.

