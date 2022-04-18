Short Interest in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Declines By 34.2%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,046,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Guardforce AI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.79. 61,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,941,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Guardforce AI has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.40.
About Guardforce AI (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardforce AI (GFAI)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.