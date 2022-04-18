Short Interest in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Declines By 32.4%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,700 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 570,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,857.0 days.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$2.78 during trading hours on Monday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HBGRF)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.