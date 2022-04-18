Short Interest in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Declines By 32.4%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,700 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 570,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,857.0 days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$2.78 during trading hours on Monday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

