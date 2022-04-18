Short Interest in Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Increases By 37.5%

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,300 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 539,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hulic stock remained flat at $$9.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. Hulic has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Hulic Company Profile

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

