Short Interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Drops By 31.9%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,300 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 628,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Intrusion stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $22.87.
Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 244.16% and a negative net margin of 258.42%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.
Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.
