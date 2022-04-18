Short Interest in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Increases By 52.7%

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the March 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,428. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.68. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

