Short Interest in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Drops By 25.7%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 980,400 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 321,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

MGTA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.02. 987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,304. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $118.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.01. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $13.22.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 6,706.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 58,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,765 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.