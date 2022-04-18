Short Interest in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Expands By 45.0%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 817,100 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 563,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 907.9 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of MHVYF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.69. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $34.50.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHVYF)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.