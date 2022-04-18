Short Interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Expands By 46.2%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the third quarter worth $195,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the third quarter worth $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,615. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $148.00 million, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natuzzi in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

