Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Rises By 39.3%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the March 15th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NLSP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,837. NLS Pharmaceutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NLS Pharmaceutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics by 3,145.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 60,548 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

