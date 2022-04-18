Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Rises By 39.3%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the March 15th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ NLSP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,837. NLS Pharmaceutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NLS Pharmaceutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
