Short Interest in Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Grows By 42.5%

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Quarterhill stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.87. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

QTRHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About Quarterhill (Get Rating)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.