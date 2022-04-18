Short Interest in Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Increases By 40.6%

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,500 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the March 15th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGTPY remained flat at $$0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.

Get Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.