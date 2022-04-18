Short Interest in Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Decreases By 36.1%

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,677,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Talon Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

Talon Metals stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. Talon Metals has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.74.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. It owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.