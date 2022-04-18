Short Interest in Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Rises By 47.6%

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tokyo Electron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Shares of TOELY stock opened at $109.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.15. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $149.47.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.