Short Interest in Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Declines By 37.5%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 492,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 787,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,641.7 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRZBF opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

