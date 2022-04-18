Short Interest in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Expands By 41.5%

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the March 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,445. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

