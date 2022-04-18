Short Interest in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Expands By 47.1%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

XPOF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.54. 10,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,608. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $103,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,393,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,416,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

