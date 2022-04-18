Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) will report $20.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.00 million. Sientra posted sales of $23.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $95.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $95.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $117.45 million, with estimates ranging from $117.20 million to $117.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative net margin of 112.89% and a negative return on equity of 865.36%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

SIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of SIEN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 32,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,421. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sientra by 388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 126,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sientra by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after buying an additional 161,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sientra by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

