Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $54.75 on Thursday. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65.

Sierra Oncology ( NASDAQ:SRRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Oncology news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurav Aggarwal purchased 800,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $21,600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $30,375,000 and sold 24,553 shares worth $777,967. Company insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRA. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sierra Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period.

About Sierra Oncology (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.