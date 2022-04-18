Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,442 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,478,000 after acquiring an additional 54,579 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.97. 14,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,429. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.34. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $216.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 20.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 14.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.62.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

