Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,072,900 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 10,356,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,813.6 days.
Shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,193. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile
