Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SIOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.15.

SIOX stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 37,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

