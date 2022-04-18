SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Position Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SITE opened at $147.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.72.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total transaction of $2,775,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,522 shares of company stock worth $11,806,921. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

