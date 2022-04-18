SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

SITM stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,682. SiTime has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $341.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.47, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.17.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. SiTime’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $785,248.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $341,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,264 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,934 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SiTime by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

