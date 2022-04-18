SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the March 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

SM Energy stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,968. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SM Energy has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 816.96 and a beta of 5.48.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.01%.

In related news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $365,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in SM Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SM Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SM Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SM Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

