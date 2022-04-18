Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.93) to GBX 1,442 ($18.79) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

NYSE:SNN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 52,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,196. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

