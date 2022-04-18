Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SMGZY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,340. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1477 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMGZY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Smiths Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.59) to GBX 1,620 ($21.11) in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

About Smiths Group (Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.