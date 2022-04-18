Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS SMGZY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,340. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1477 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.
About Smiths Group (Get Rating)
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
