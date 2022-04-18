Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $89.13 million and $234.16 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

SLP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 5,375,374,133 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

