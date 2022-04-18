Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,200 ($54.73) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.16) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,426.83 ($57.69).

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Shares of SKG opened at GBX 3,141 ($40.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of £8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,771 ($36.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,334 ($56.48). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,494.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,774.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of €0.96 ($1.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.54%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (Get Rating)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.