Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Stock Price Down 8%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) shares dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 38,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,801,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get Solid Power alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,622,000.

Solid Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.