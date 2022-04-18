Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Stock Price Down 8%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) shares dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 38,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,801,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24.
Solid Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLDP)
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solid Power (SLDP)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.