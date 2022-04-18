SOTA Finance Market Cap Reaches $138,438.90 (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (SOTA) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. SOTA Finance has a market capitalization of $138,438.90 and approximately $2,976.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOTA Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SOTA Finance has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00034260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00106104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SOTA Finance Coin Profile

SOTA Finance (CRYPTO:SOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

Buying and Selling SOTA Finance

