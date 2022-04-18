SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Position Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in SouthState were worth $19,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 30.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SouthState stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.61. 1,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.83.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

