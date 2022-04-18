Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of LOV stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.56. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.
Spark Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Networks (LOV)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.