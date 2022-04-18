Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) PT Raised to C$16.00 at CIBC

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised Spartan Delta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.93.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of DALXF opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.