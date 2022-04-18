SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.99

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.99 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 11300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after buying an additional 116,672 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 132.8% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 33,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

