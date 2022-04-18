SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.68

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.68 and last traded at $46.68, with a volume of 17891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.79.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 257.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

