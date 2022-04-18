Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

NYSE SGU opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.59. Star Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $488.27 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Star Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,813,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 683,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Star Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 113,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Star Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Star Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

