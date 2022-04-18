Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $78.89

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.89 and last traded at $79.14, with a volume of 191691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.50.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.28.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

