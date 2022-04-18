STASIS EURO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.73 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $133.55 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

