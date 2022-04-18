State Street (NYSE:STT) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $112.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. State Street traded as low as $73.12 and last traded at $73.12, with a volume of 12574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.81.

Several other research firms have also commented on STT. Citigroup lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

About State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

