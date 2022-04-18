StockNews.com Upgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to “Buy”

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $214.74 on Friday. Nordson has a 52 week low of $197.20 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

